Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh interacted with Assistant Secretaries (Officer Trainees of IAS 2022 batch) at the culmination of their attachment at union Ministries here today in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh traced the beginning of this initiative in 2015 after Modi Government took the reins, to attach the new Officer trainees as Assistant Secretaries in various union Ministries post their district training to give an overall experience of functioning of ministries.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “This initiative also allows them to interact and learn from people at the apex levels of policy making by identifying mentors who will guide them for the coming 30 years of service.”

Highlighting the benefits of this module, Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that during Covid Pandemic how the officers who had been Asst. Secretaries and were now DM in a district could communicate and offer day to day feedback to the Centre with confidence.

During the interactive session the union Minister of State for Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions heard the young bright officers and motivated them to suggest the changes they want to see in their training modules. He also gave a positive response on trying to inculcate as much as possible.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision to make IAS officers future ready when India will attain its century year of Independence, you all will holding important public offices and it’s our responsibility to uphold integrity, accountability, empathy and compassion towards the people of India and have Citizen Centricity and good governance at the core of administration.

Expressing his confidence and happiness over the young talent pool, Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that a positive change is being witnessed with around 28 percent of female officers joining the Civil services, which was less than 10% in the earlier times. Even people from almost all states of India are part of the civil services increasing diversity which is a healthy sign, he added. Motivating and guiding the young officers

Dr. Jitendra Singh gave them a brief regarding mission Karmayogi and the intent of the government behind this mission. He said we want you to upgrade your skills, be future ready, be in sync with the changing technologies and karmayogi mission through I-Got Platform will provide the best avenue to do so.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said as the nature of duties is changing and getting more complex, we need experts and specialists to implement the flagship schemes of the government in terms of health, education, social sector, as well as in science and energy domains also. Thus, having a pool of such a diversified talent which is technology driven will be a boon for the country. He shared that we have tried to make certain values of accountability, transparency, communication skills and public dealing skills a part of your training through inhouse as well as specialized modules.

Towards the conclusion of his speech Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that for civil servants, integrity is the foremost quality and there can be no compromise with it. Going further he said that we need to develop indices for the future and keep working to attain them. He said “Prepare yourself for the vision 2047 and promote nation building.

The IAS officer trainees of 2022 batch expressed gratitude and felt motivated after the gracious interaction with the union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Shri. Sriram Taranikanti, Director LBSNAA, Ms. Nila Mohanan, Joint Secretary (Training) DoPT and Shri. S. D. Sharma Joint Secretary (ADMIN), DoPT were also present during the interaction.