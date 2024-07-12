Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh holds meeting to review Indo-Norway collaboration on Blue-Economy

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh holds a meeting to review the Indo-Norway collaboration on Blue-Economy with Norwegian Ambassador to India Ms. May-Elin Stener in the North Block today.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “The Joint Task Force (JTF) on Blue Economy (BE) to be strengthened by reinforcing our cooperation.” The task force is co-chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

The Minister also recalled the ‘India-Norway Integrated Ocean Management and Research Initiative’ and stated that we need to further deepen our collaboration. He also shared with the ambassador that India is carrying out a deep-sea mission by sending three Indians to deep sea which will open a horizon of opportunities in mineral exploration and seabed mining.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership enabled India’s Journey to Marine and Ocean exploration” is the reason for the gathering pace in this sector as described by the Earth sciences Minister. He also Said “Blue economy will foster India’s growth story in the coming years.” He highlighted the deployment of IndARC in the Arctic- India’s first sub-surface moored observatory in the polar waters, roughly halfway between Norway and the North Pole as India’s major scientific accomplishments.

Norwegian Ambassador to India Ms. May-Elin Stener said “Norway has Technology and India has Scalability”. She appreciated the efforts of the Minister for his increased co-operation, and able guidance to the projects under the Earth Sciences Ministry.

May-Elin Stener proposed to enhance the ties in fields of Science and technology along with ongoing Marine and Polar studies. The Ambassador recalled their Prime Minister’s Remarks on India and Norway being neighbors in Antarctica as far as the scientific research and establishing research facilities are concerned.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that his Earth Sciences Ministry has supported the Indo-Norwegian Fellowship Program which enabled three students to work on Arctic and Antarctic Glaciology funded by the Government.

The Earth Sciences Minister mentioned that an MoU was signed between the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) and Norwegian Polar Institute (NPI) for close collaboration in various fields of polar sciences at the 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting held in Kochi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled the draft framework jointly developed by India and Norway for Marine Spatial Planning (MSP). Going further he categorically stated both India and Norway look forward to the upcoming UN Conference on Oceans (UNOC-3) in Nice, France 2025.