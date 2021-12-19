Union Minister Dr.Jitendra Singh holds interactive session with faculty of Cluster University of Jammu on New Education Policy- 2020

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the two fold objective of NEP-2020 is to correct past anomalies persistent for years and to introduce contemporary provisions which are in keeping up with the present global trends. He was addressing the Cluster University teachers at an interactive academic programme on New Education Policy (NEP- 2020), organised as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, here today.

During the interaction, the Minister said that the greatest anomaly in the previous education policy was the nomenclature itself, Ministry of HRD was a misnomer, misrepresentative in itself having other connotations. He further said that as India has now become a part of the global world being recognized as ‘Jagat Guru’, the education parameters should be in keeping with the global parameters if India has to compete globally and excel globally.

Dr.Jitendra Singh said that one of the new provisions of NEP-2020 in the form of multiple entry/exit option is something to be cherished as this academic flexibility will have a positive impact on the students related to the availing of different career opportunities at different times, depending upon their intrinsic leaning and inherent aptitude. The Minister also said that this entry/exit option can be opted in future for the teachers as well, giving them career flexibility and upgradation opportunities as is done in some western countries like the USA.

Saying that one of the objectives of NEP-202 is de-linking degree from education, Dr.Jitendra Singh said that linking degrees with education has taken a heavy toll on our education system and society as well. One of the fall-outs has been an increasing number of educated unemployed.

Dr.Jitendra Singh maintained that technological interventions in education are a boon for students of this generation and emphasized that teachers should also be able to keep up the pace with the students who are moving ahead too fast owing to accessibility of information, avenues, means and talent.

Dr.Jitendra Singh also said that when the society has become gender neutral, language neutral, it has to become teacher-pupil neutral now so as to make our education system a bilateral phenomenon. He said that besides the education of students, equally important is the education of the teachers, parents and elders as the challenge is not only the optimum education but to prevent dis-education which is never discussed.

During the interaction, Dr Jitendra Singh also emphasized that the demography of education has changed region-wise, gender-wise and profile-wise which can be judged from the fact that women have now a greater representation in civil services, people from other regions are now topping different exams which was earlier the prerogative of a few regions only.

Dr Jitendra Singh stressed that the responsibility of educationists today is not to award a degree but to teach to achieve ease of living which can happen only when the youngster is able to find a sustainable Start- Up source of living for himself, instead of harping on government job.

Principal Secretary, J&K Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal during the interaction said that education, ideas lie at the heart of achievement, a society full of ideas, full of vision is ultimately going to progress and lead the others.

Professor Bechan Lal, Vice Chancellor Cluster University Jammu in his welcome address said that NEP-2020 is widely accepted and appreciated for its creative provisions.

Priya Sethi, former J&K Minister, Vice Chancellor Jammu University, Professor Manoj Dhar, Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma were also present during the session.