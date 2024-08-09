Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh hails WHO on signing MOU with India for production of medical devices at the ceremony to formally announce the agreement today at INSA, New Delhi.

MoU Signed Between Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology under Dept. of Science & Technology and WHO: A Seminal Step said Dr. Jitendra Singh expressing his gratitude to the WHO for its wonderful humanitarian initiatives in India. He referred to the Covid technology access pool (CTAP) of the WHO, now known as Health technology access pool (HTAP), is an excellent initiative as it gives access to successful health technologies to various countries. Dr. Singh said “Ministry of Science and Technology is proud to be a part of the MoU as it allows SCTIMST and Department of Science and Technology to enter into a partnership with global entrepreneurs, licensing the technologies and creating revenue generation through royalty.”

Recalling PM Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Self-reliant India during the hard COVID times in the year 2020, Dr. Jitendra Singh despite producing indigenous devices we need to produce them at the required volume to meet the demand.

The Minister emphasized that by promoting indigenous manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports, this partnership strengthens India’s position as a leader in healthcare innovation. Additionally, it contributes to the development of a highly skilled workforce, further enhancing the nation’s manufacturing capabilities.

The Science and Technology Minister highlighted our world class facilities related to the development of technologies like in-vitro testing, genomics, precision medicine and vaccine production and added that technology developed by SCTIMST is a part of the rapidly expanding ecosystem of medical diagnostics.

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed his confidence on the collaboration with WHO, which will result in more technology development as well as innovations and foster international partnerships to strengthen our medical, diagnostic, and therapeutic infrastructure and stay ahead in combating global diseases and future pandemics.

He recalled the pioneering efforts made by Padma Vibhushan late Prof Valiathan, the founding Director, whose vision has been responsible for the outstanding work the institute is carrying out in the field of biomedical technology development.

Dr. VK Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog and President of SCTIMST, Dr. A Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Dr. Rogério Paulo Pinto de Sá Gaspar, Hon. Officiating Additional Director General and Director, Department of Regulation and Prequalification WHO, Geneva, Dr. Roderico H. Ofrin, World Health Organization Representative in India, Dr. Manisha Shridhar, Regional Advisor to South East Asia Regional Office, WHO, Dr Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology, Dr. H K Varma, Head, Biomedical Technology Wing, Dr. Anoop Thekkuveettil, Scientist G, members of INSA, DST, ICMR, DBT and other organizations, members of WHO, members of SCTIMST were also present for the meeting.

Towards the conclusion Dr. Jitendra Singh also remarked that this partnership strengthens India’s position as a leader in healthcare innovation with focus on “Technology for Medical Diagnosis”. Thanking the Prime Minister for constant encouragement Dr. Jitendra Singh said “Whole of Government and whole of science approach under leadership PM Modi and gave credit of the transformation witnessed in the public healthcare in last decade.