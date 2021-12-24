Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh flags off a truck carrying 1500 Kgs of wearable clothes and similar material from North Block for distribution to under privileged sections of society in Delhi and NCR

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today flagged off a truck carrying 1500 Kgs of wearable clothes and similar material from North Block for distribution to under privileged sections of society in Delhi and NCR.

The material will be distributed to the needy in AIIMS, ISTM areas and rest will be handed over to an NGO, Goonj, working for the under privileged in Delhi and NCR areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Department of Personnel and Training launched the initiative “Sanchay” in association with Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Agriculture to commemorate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to collect the material from government employees working in various ministries and departments located at North Block and nearby buildings. The Minister informed that the initiative held from 29th November to 10th December, 2021 received tremendous response and 1500 Kgs of clothes and similar material collected.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the “Sewa” mission of DoPT should continue and asked the officials to undertake the next Sanchay programme of unused mobile hand sets and after reprocessing distribute the same to the poor households to enable their children to access online learning. The Minister said, taking a cue from DoPT, other ministries will also join in the social service work. He also noted with satisfaction that this noble mission is coinciding with the Good Governance Week.

Dr Jitendra Singh distributed souvenirs to 22 volunteers, who helped in collection of wearable garments and other materials on the occasion. Secretary, DoPT, Shri P.K.Tripathy, Additional Secretary, DoPT Smt Rashmi Chowdhary and senior officials of the Ministry joined the event.