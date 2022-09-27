Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh distributes sewing machines to slum dweller women at Sardar Patel Camp near Mother Teresa Crescent, New Delhi to mark the Seva Pakhwada; Also visits Old Age Home and interacts with senior citizens

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today distributed sewing machines to slum dweller women at Sardar Patel Camp near Mother Teresa Crescent, New Delhi to mark the Seva Pakhwada.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Union Ministries and BJP ruled States are celebrating the birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by organising Seva Pakhwada from 17th September to 2nd October across the country. During the service fortnight, Union and State Ministers and party workers are rendering their services in various activities like organizing blood donation camps, free health check-up camps, distribution of ration kits, free medical implants to Divyangjan, free Covid booster doses.

The Minister also informed that during the Seva Pakhwada, TB patients are also being adopted for a year by Union Ministers and BJP leaders to take care of daily needs to accomplish PM Modi’s vision of TB-free India by 2025.

Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh interacted with each of the beneficiaries of sewing machines and expressed happiness that many girls and women are skilled in sewing, but were lacking the machines to make both ends meet. He said, this step will not only empower them, but will also help to achieve atma-nirbharta (self-sufficiency) in economic terms.

The Minister urged managers of the Sardar Patel Sewing Centre to help these women to hone their skills in making affordable and sturdy cloth bags as an alternate to single use plastic and promised to procure all their finished products by Kendriya Bhandar

Dr Jitendra Singh said during the Seva Pakhwada, we have celebrated the birthday of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on 25th September, known for his philosophy of Antyodaya that means the “rise of the last person”. The Minister said that pakhwada will end Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October, whose vision was of “wiping every tear from every eye”.

Dr Jitendra Singh also distributed healthy food kits containing one litre juice, chyavanprash pack, biscuits, chana dal, Dalia, mixed dal, Horlicks to about 125 poor women on the occasion.

In another event, Dr Jitendra Singh interacted with about 30 old age home senior citizens at Sandhya Home for Senior Citizen’s at Netaji Nagar. Most of the senior citizens including 10 women are retired government servants and teachers and they expressed satisfaction over the facilities and arrangements at the care home.

Listening to their grievances, Dr Jitendra Singh promised to construct a Guest Room for the visiting relatives of senior citizens and to organize regular medical camps at old age home. He also agreed to provide extra nursing care for some of the senior citizens. All of them were given healthy food kits from Kendriya Bhandar, Delhi.