Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh Commends ARPG’s Initiatives to Promote Official Language Hindi

Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions appreciated the efforts made by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to enhance the progressive use and circulation of Official Language Hindi through kanthasth software, Anuvaadini and Bhashini apps, and workshops. Dr. Jitendra Singh extended his best wishes to all the officers and employees on the occasion of conferring Rajbhasha Kirti Award 2024 (first) for best performance in Rajbhasha Hindi to the Department.

The department has integrated the kanthasth software with e-office in its office. This facilitates officers and employees to translate their file noting from english in to Hindi. About three thousand pages of Specific reports, issued by the Department such as NESDA-Way Forward, reports of Ministries/Departments related to CPGRAMS, and States/UTs reports related to CPGRAMS, Annual Report of CPGRAMS, Report of Grievance Redressal Index, Secretariat reforms Report and the monthly summary report of the Department are being translated every year through Anuvaadini app. CPGRAMS is the largest grievance redressal portal in the country under the Department on which complaints can be lodged in 22 languages. Any citizen can get redressal in his or her regional language with the help of Bhashini on CPGRAMS. Every year 2.5 lakh complainants are using this facility.