Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh attends convention on ‘Good Governance Week’ at Basohli, Kathua

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that grassroots democracy has been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmirsince the conduct of DDC elections in J&K was given top priority that was overdue since many decades in J&K. This was a proof of the importance that PM Narendra Modi led government gave to strengthening of pillars of grassroots democracy in the UT. He said this while addressing a convention on ‘Good Governance Week’ organized by District Administration, Kathua at Basohli, Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing the audience Dr. Jitendra Singh said that a big change in terms of inclusive development was now evident at ground level that reiterates the mantra of the Government ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’& in the principle of ‘Justice for All, Appeasement to None’. Dr. Singh said that a new political culture has been set in the country that is based on ‘equality for all’ without discrimination of any kind. He said that with this new political culture all the constitutional values and principles are being followed at every level especially in the governance.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took personal interest in Shahpur Kandi Dam Project and it is only with his personal intervention that the work on this project has resumed after 45 years that was earlier stalled due to one or the other reasons. Adding that India has more than 70 percent of the youth population of the world, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that their dynamism and exuberance is required for making of theNew India at the level of governance and civil services.

Dr. Singh also said that PM Narendra Modi emphasized that development should not be restricted to few places only but should be taken to far-flung areas where the development was earlier only talked about but never done. Enumerating various development projects, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Shahpur-Kandi project was revived after 40 years, North India’s first ever Cable-Stayed Bridge Atal Setu, J&K’s first inter-State bridge at Keerian-Gandyal, North India’s first Bio-tech Industrial Park, North India’s first Express Road Corridor from Delhi to Katra via Kathua, the new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda via Chattargala Tunnel, besides centrally funded Government Medical College, Engineering Colleges, Degree Colleges etc. have already placed Kathua as one of the most enviable districts of India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also e-inaugurated 100 bedded Girls Hostel under RMSA to be built at Government High School, Basoli, many development projects under PMGSY at Mashka, Mandli & Kehanta, long vented causeways at Stoora and Badala and span type steel bridges at Mashka and Ghatti. Dr. Jitendra Singh also distributed cheques to the beneficiaries under Ladli Beti Scheme and State Marriage Assistance Scheme, provided keys of tractors to beneficiaries of Horticulture Department & felicitated many students of the district for their outstanding performance and provided them with the sports kits.

Besides BDC, DDC members, Sarpanchs and Panchs of district Kathua, the convention was attended by DDC chairperson, Kathua Col. Mahan Singh, DDC Vice-chairperson, Sh. Raghunandan Singh Bablu & Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Sh. Rahul Yadav.