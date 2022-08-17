Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu to inaugurate the two-day Regional Conference on Administrative Reforms at Itanagar tomorrow

New Delhi : A two-day Regional Conference on the theme “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer through Administrative Reforms” will be held at Itanagar on 18-19th August, 2022. The Regional Conference is being organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in collaboration with Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh along with Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and Shri Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh will inaugurate the two-day event.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) shall enter into an MOU with Government of Arunachal Pradesh for conducting Mid-Career Building Programs in Governance for 500 officers of Government of Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Services over the next 5 years.

During the 2-day event, presentations will be made in the following sessions: (i) Reforms in Governance; (ii) Public Grievance Redressal and e-Office in N. E. States; (iii) Good Governance Practices in North Eastern States; ~v) District Good Governance Index and (v) Good Governance Practices.

This Conference is dedicated to the region of North Eastern States and Eastern States of India. More than 300 delegates from PAN-India are expected to participate in the Conference. The conference is being held in a semi-virtual mode.

The conference is an effort to bring the Government and Citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the centre, state and district level. It is being factored by use of digital technology pursuing next generation reforms and innovations with policy objective of “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”, entailing Government process Re-engineering, Universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT Management.

Shri NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary, ARPG will present the welcome address. After welcome address, Shri Dharmendra, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh; Shri Lok Ranjan, Secretary, DoNER and Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, ARPG will also address the inaugural session. A film on PM Awarded initiatives 2021 in North East Region, made by DAR&PG will be screened. The vote of thanks will be presented by Shri Ajai Chagti, Secretary (AR), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh during the inaugural session.