Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addresses public meeting and holds Public Durbar at Doda district of J&K

Addressing a public rally here today before holding a general “Public Durbar” lasting over three hours, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reaffirmed the revival of Village Defence Guards (VDGs).

“The security agencies have a strategy in place to control the security situation in district Doda and its adjoining areas in view of the recent incidents of terror, but such strategies are not discussed in public”, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Village Defence Guards (VDGs) are being revived in the militancy-infested areas with an objective to empower them to fight terrorists. “The government has also decided that if and wherever needed, VDGs will be deployed as part of the multi-pronged strategy to confront the challenge posed by terrorists’“, he further informed. He also announced that weapons, including SLR rifles, may be provided to the VDGs so that they can negotiate the challenge effectively.

The Minister made A fervent appeal to all the communities to put up a united front against terrorism. He recalled that Doda did not succumb to terrorism even during the 1990s when it was at its peak. “As inhabitants faced the menace tooth and nail, they were successful in preventing migration of the people from here”, the Minister highlighted.

Talking about infrastructure development of Doda, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that in the last ten years of the government, a network of highways has been created in order to improve connectivity to remote areas, reduce travel time and enhance passengers’ comfort.

“When completed, the strategically important Lakhanpur-Basohli-Bani- Bhaderwah-Doda National Highway will reduce distance on this route by more than 100 Kilometres”, he said, adding that this will create job opportunities for the local youth and boost tourism in the area. In the same way, the all-weather under-construction Khellani Tunnel will cut travelling time for the inhabitants of the districts of Doda and Kishtwar both to Srinagar and Jammu, Dr Singh said.

The Union minister stated that the government has been working tirelessly to ensure equitable development of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. “Modi government overcome the shortcomings of the previous regime and completed the unfinished and delayed infrastructure projects in J&K”, he underlined. The Minister also emphasised that the government provided LPG connections and built houses under PM AWAS, without taking into consideration caste, creed or religion of beneficiaries, as it is driven by the motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

Dr Jitendra Singh stressed the need to create awareness about welfare schemes of the government. “Workshops should be organised to make the youth and their parents aware about the benefits of various welfare schemes”, he urged the local administration.

Later, the Union Minister held a “Public Durbar’ lasting over three hours in which the district administration led by the Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh was present for on the spot redressal of people’s issues.

During the Public Durbar, issues of public interest also came up, with the local people raising their demands and seeking redressal of their grievances.

After listening to the people’s demands, Dr Jitendra Singh instructed the administration to ensure speedy and timely resolution of matters of public concern. He directed that all possible measures must be taken to improve the delivery of public services in a time-bound manner.