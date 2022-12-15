Union Minister Dr Jitendra says, Worker Population Ratio (WPR) has increased from 46.8% in 2017-18 to 52.6% in 2020-21, reflecting higher engagement of people in productive activities

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, Worker Population Ratio (WPR) has increased from 46.8% in 2017-18 to 52.6% in 2020-21 reflecting higher engagement of people in productive activities.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, WPR has shown continuous upward trend in the last four years, while Unemployment Rate (UR) has witnessed continuous declining trend since 2017-18 onward.

The official data source on Employment and Unemployment is Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) which is conducted by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18. The survey period is July to June of next year. As per the available Annual PLFS Reports, the estimated Worker Population Ratio (WPR) and Unemployment Rate (UR) on usual status for persons of age 15 years and above were as follows:

Year WPR (%) UR (%) 2017-18 46.8 6.0 2018-19 47.3 5.8 2019-20 50.9 4.8 2020-21 52.6 4.2

Source: PLFS, MoSPI

Dr Jitendra Singh said, employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the Government. Accordingly, the Government of India has taken various steps to deal with problem of unemployment in recent times.

The Minister said, the Government of India has announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to business and to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid 19. Under this package, the Government is providing fiscal stimulus of more than Rupees Twenty-Seven lakh crore. This package comprises of various long-term schemes/ programmes/ policies for making the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) was launched with effect from 1st October, 2020 to incentivise employers for creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during Covid-19 pandemic. The terminal date for registration of beneficiaries was 31.03.2022. As on 28.11.2022 benefits have been provided to 60.13 lakh beneficiaries.

Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore, for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22. The PLI Schemes being implemented by the Government have potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs.

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development. The approach is driven by seven engines, namely, Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and Logistics Infrastructure. This approach is powered by Clean Energy and Sabka Prayas leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is being implemented by the Government for facilitating self-employment. Under PMMY, collateral free loans upto Rs. 10 lakh, are extended to micro/small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to setup or expand their business activities. As on 25.11.2022, 37.75 crore loans amounting to Rs. 21.02 lakh crore have been extended to all category of entrepreneurs in the country, since inception of the Scheme.

Government is implementing Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) since June 01, 2020 to facilitate collateral free working capital loan to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. As on 8th December, 2022, 43.66 lakh loans amounting to ₹4396.12 Crore have been disbursed to 37.95 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme.

The Government of India is encouraging various projects involving substantial investment and public expenditure on schemes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), “Deen dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)” etc. for employment generation.

Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the Government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Housing for All etc. are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities.