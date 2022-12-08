Union Minister Dr Jitendra says, four units of 1000 MW each of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant will be completed by 2027

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, at present, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 1&2 of 1000 MW capacity each are already in operation and the remaining four units of 1000 MW each are under construction. On their progressive completion, the full capacity of Kudankulam site of 6000 MW is expected to be reached by the year 2027.

In a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the projected installed capacity of Kudankulam site is 6000 MW, comprising of six nuclear power reactors of 1000 MW capacity each. The first two units i.e. KKNPP-1&2 (2X1000 MW) are in operation and the remaining four units i.e. KKNPP-3&4 (2X1000 MW) and KKNPP-5&6 (2X1000 MW) are under construction.

The power generated by nuclear power plants (including Kudankulam nuclear power plants) is allocated by the Ministry of Power (MoP) to the various beneficiary States / Union territories in the region from time to time. The state of Kerala has a firm allocation of 266 MW from KKNPP-1&2 apart from the

unallocated quota. Presently the state of Kerala has a share (firm plus unallocated) of 13.48% from KKNPP-1 (1000 MW) & 13.30% from KKNPP-2 (1000 MW). With regard to the allocation of power from units under construction, i.e. KKNPP-3&4 (2X1000 MW) & KKNPP-5&6 (2X1000 MW),

MoP will take a decision and communicate at an appropriate time.