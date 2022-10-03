Union Minister Dr. Jitendra: India’s geospatial economy is expected to cross Rs. 63100 crore rupees by 2025 at a growth rate of 12.8%

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that India’s geospatial economy is expected to cross Rs. 63100 crore rupees by 2025 at a growth rate of 12.8 percent. He said, geospatial technology has become one of the key enablers in socio-economic development by enhancing productivity, ensuring sustainable infrastructure planning, effective administration, and aiding the farm sector.

Dr. Singh said, Modi government is consistently playing an enabler’s role in expanding the scope of geospatial applications in multiple spheres to benefit every section of the society. He said, the government has been digitizing and mapping the entire rural sector to ensure better planning and implementation of the developmental schemes.

The Minister said, the Second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress is scheduled to held in Hyderabad from 10th to 14th October this year. The conference will be attended by over two thousand delegates including 700 plus international delegates and participants from about 120 countries.