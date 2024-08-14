Union Minister Dharmenrda Pradhan Releases Jayashri Dhal’s Album

New Delhi : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the Odia Music Album entitled, “JAGARE, SABUJA ODISHA PAIN LAGARE” of renowned Singer Dr Jayashri Dhal recently. Jayashri conceptualised the album basing on the spirit behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to people to, “Plant a tree for the sake of Mother. While the lyrics of the song was written by the famous Tree man of Odisha Dillip Srichandan, the music has been composed by noted musician Santanu Nayak. With the launching of the album, Union Minister Shri Pradhan inaugurated the Mega Green movement, Spearheaded by Dr Jayashri Dhal to sensitise people about the need for the protection of environment and plantation of trees throughout India. Kickstarted from National Capital, the Green Journey will cover various parts of the country including Odisha, Dr Dhal informed during the occasion. The other pioneer of the movement Silver Gandhi fame Mohan Mohapatra was present. Lauding Dr Dhal and Silver Gandhi’s noble mission Minister Shri Pradhan wished them all the best and felicitated both of them.

Hosted at the Kushak Road residence of Minister Shri Pradhan the release ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries like M.P. from Jajpur Dr Rabindra Narayan Behera, Secretary of the Management Committee of Hauz Khas’s Jagannath Temple Rabindranath Pradhan, Social Activist Suchismita Prusti and young entrepreneur Subhendu Das.

After the inaugural ceremony Dr Jayashri Dhal and Silver Gandhi went on a Padayatra with their followers and well wishers to the nook and corner of New Delhi with an aim to popularise the album and familiarise people about the sacred message it is carrying. The padayatris were accorded rousing reception at Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas of South Delhi and other places by hundreds of nature lovers. They showered praises on Dr Dhal and team for their lofty initiative.

It is worth mentioned here that Dr Jayashri Dhal has been well acclaimed by general public not only for her musical achievements but also for her spectacular contribution towards human welfare and dedicated selfless social services. Particularly her song appealing to maintain cleanliness of environment being played by roving garbage removal vans in cities have been instrumental in earning lots of laurels for her.