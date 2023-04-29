Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says ‘Babus’ have replaced Naveen Patnaik as CM

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says ‘Babus’ have replaced Naveen Patnaik as Chief Minister. Pradhan said there is ‘Baburaj’ in the state. “Are there Ministers in the state? Here the Babus are ruling the state. Today also I found articles in newspapers saying Babus have already replaced the Chief Minister. And influential Ministers are moving around them carrying umbrellas for them,” Pradhan said.