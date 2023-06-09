Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewes functioning of Higher Educational Institutions in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Dharmendra Pradhan Ji, Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship visited IIT Bhubanswar campus and chaired the meeting to review functioning of Higher Educational Institutions in Odisha.

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director IIT BBS, introduced all the senior members of Faculty, newly recruited Faculty, Staff and Officers to the Hon’ble Minster ji. Hon’ble Minister ji, also met member of 08 cultural clubs, feminine fusion (ladies) clubs etc.

In his brief interaction with the Faculty, Officers and Staff, Hon’ble Education Minster ji emphasized that India is changing, India has a role to be played in global arena and no one can replace India in coming 50 years.

He further emphasized that IITs are the epicenter of knowledge and culturally distinct for different methods of thinking. Learning of students at IITs give courage and right perspective to students to think, this in turn helps them to contribute in nation building. He reiterated to create Entrepreneurship Eco System in and around IIT Bhubaneshwar and to create employers from the incubation centers. He also suggested for a think tank to debate core emerging sectors to meet the societal needs at large. He declared that by July 2023, this year, he will initiate a large scale plantation drive in the IIT Bhubaneswar campus. Thereafter, Hon’ble Education Minister Ji planted a sapling at the Avani Kitchen garden, at IIT BBS Campus.

Hon’ble Education Minister Ji visited Center for Research Instrumentation Facility (CRIF) and VARCoE, Chip to Startup/ Semiconductor facility within the IIT Bhubaneswar campus. He has also reviewed various new Infrastructure projects of the Institute.

Meeting to review of Higher Educational Institutions in Odisha was chaired by Hon’ble Education Minister Ji and presentations were given by IIT Bhubaneshwar, NIT Rourkela, Central University Koraput, IIM Sambalpur and IISER Berhampur.