Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan proposed renaming Ravenshaw University

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has proposed renaming Ravenshaw University, one of Odisha’s most prestigious educational institutions. The minister’s suggestion has sparked a lively debate among students, alumni, and the general public.

During a recent event, Pradhan emphasized the need to honour local heroes and cultural icons by renaming the university. He suggested that the new name should reflect the rich heritage and contributions of Odisha’s luminaries. “What was Ravenshaw sir doing during the Great Famine of 1866, also known as the Na-Anka Durbhikshya?,” Pradhan stated. “But it is a personal opinion”, clarified Pradhan.

Ravenshaw University, originally established as Ravenshaw College in 1868, was named after Thomas Edward Ravenshaw, the then Commissioner of Cuttack Division. Over the years, it has evolved into a leading center of higher education in Odisha, known for its academic excellence and vibrant campus life.

The proposal has elicited mixed reactions. Some students and alumni support the idea, believing it will instill a sense of pride and identity.

The university administration has yet to make an official statement regarding the proposal. Meanwhile, discussions and debates continue across various platforms, reflecting the community’s engagement with the issue.