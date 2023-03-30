Cuttack: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurated the memorial decks of renowned poet Laxmikant Mahapatra, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Evergreen Akshay Mohanty and Parvati Ghosh with Central Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the symbol of history and pride of Odisha and Cuttack Nagar, along with the central minister Ashweni Vaishnaw at Ravenshaw University.

“Ravenshaw is the silent witness of the formation of separate Utkal Pradesh. The organization which ignited the flame of Odisha’s independence movement. In this organization, today in the memory of our ancestors, they distributed a postcard. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this. There will not be a single youth in Odisha who did not wish to study in Ravens. Ravenshaw thinks he is using that word all over India after decades. I expect Ravenshaw to take the leading responsibility in implementing the National Education Policy implemented in the country today,” said Minister Pradhan.

“After the Kalinga war, Ashok changed from Chandashok to Dharmashok. King was not there in Kalinga at that time. People’s representatives were taking all the decisions. In this war, the world has not experienced the defeat of Odia race but the indomitable courage of victory. Take responsibility of Ravenshaw research on Kalinga war and administrative structure. Our state as well as Utkal land was the land of democracy. National Education Policy has given an opportunity to debate this matter. Ravenshaw University must take the responsibility to explain how deep our history, courage, culture and knowledge was in the past,” said that Union Education Minister Pradhan.