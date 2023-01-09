New Delhi : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chairs the 36th Governing Council meeting National Institute for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development, calls for a detailed roadmap on reinventing NIESBUD to spur entrepreneurship & deepen connect between skill development & entrepreneurship.

Union Skill Development& Entrepreneurship Minister Pradhan says,”Entrepreneurship has the potential to become a driver of socio-economic change. Called upon NIESBUD team to facilitate skilled professionals to become entrepreneurs&aid the growth of tiny, micro &small enterprises.”