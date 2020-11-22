Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda says Government proactively looking to provide industrial parks with facilities to grow API, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry

New Delhi: Shri Gowda in a message to an international pharmacist webinar of 21.11.2020 on National Pharmacy Week( NPW) has said that Government proactively looking to provide industrial parks with facilities to grow API, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry.

The event graced in absentia by Mr. D V Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, focused on National Pharmacy Week 2020 celebrations that has motivational intent to build the professional image of pharmacists. In his message, which was read out by Dr. Narayan Swamy, Principal, R R College of Pharmacy as part of his opening remarks, Shri Gowda appreciated the concept of NPW celebrations and said frontline pharmacists have played a major role of strengthening our fight against Covid-19 and ill health. THe Union Minister added pharmacy professionals have always risen to the occasion including the industry that produces high quality generics for global use and vaccines for the world. In the coming days, Covid-19 vaccines shall also get manufactured in India. Mr. Sadananda Gowda lauded the commitment of academician pharmacists who have brought out quality books and research papers through original research, including the recent one entitled Pharmaceutical Consumer Complaints, a guide to academia, and pharmaceutical industry and professionals, edited by Dr. Girish Pai and team, published by Manipal Universal Press. Mr. Sadananda Gowda encouraged pharmacists to continue the good work for social well-being and progress. He congratulated Karnataka Regd. Pharmacists Association (KRPA) and R R College of Pharmacy, Bangalore and collaborator Group Pharmaceuticals, Banglaore, for the NPW celebrations through a webinar focusing on Pharmaceutical Care a very trending discipline.

The Minister also said that the Govt. of India too is committed to improvement of pharmaceutical profession and industry. The Minister further said that Government is proactively looking to provide industrial parks with facilities to grow API, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. This way, he said, Indian pharma industry will continue to play a prominent role as the pharmacy of the world. “We are also encouraging innovation in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. R and D funds and other facilitator programs are focus of the Modi government and this is helping improve pharmaceutical offerings. We are also sensitive to grievances of pharmacists. We are committed to improve the lot of pharmacists,” Shri Gowda added.

Dr. Mahesh Burande, Director, IPER, Pune in his key note address gave very encouraging positive points on how pharmacists should develop their counseling role and improve service to society. He peppered his talk with practical examples, including on how digitalization and online activity can be made the ally of the regular pharmacist, rather than seeing this digital trend as a threat.

Prof. Raveendra gave concluding remarks on how pharmacists are having a multifaceted role in improving health outcomes through many roles including pharmaceutical care and pharmacy practice. He thanked the Central Govt. of India for always supporting pharmacists and the industry through pharma parks and other important policies and legislations.

Dr. Kaushik Denvaraju, President, KRPA proposed the vote of thanks. Mr. Sunil S Chiplunkar, Advisory Member, KRPA, excelled as co-speaker highlighting the role of IPA and the various activities under NPW banner, he was also the moderator for the webinar event.

