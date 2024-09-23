Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Applauds Territorial Army’s 128 Bn Ecological Task Force for World Record 5 Lakh Sapling Plantation in One Hour

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Sh. Bhupender Yadav congratulated 128 Infantry Battalion and Ecological Task Force of Territorial Army (one of the 6 units of MoEF&CC) for registering a World Record of planting over 5 lakh saplings in one hour on 22.09.2024.

Union Minister Sh. Yadav also congratulated multiple stakeholders including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, District Administration of Jaisalmer, Police and Border Wing Home Guards. Sankalp Taru NGO, and students from various educational institutions. The post on X by Sh. Yadav read as: –

128 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological Task Force of Rajputana Rifles planted over 5,19,130 saplings on 22.09.2024 from 1100hrs to 1200hrs under “Special Plantation Drive” at Jaisalmer under the Prime Minister’s campaign “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” and the TA’s outreach program “Bhagidari & Zimmedari,” aimed to enhance ecological restoration and promote environmental awareness among the local communities.

The event witnessed active participation from multiple stakeholders, including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, District Administration of Jaisalmer, Police and Border Wing Home Guards. Sankalp Taru NGO, and students from various educational institutions. The plantation drive was held simultaneously at seven different locations across Jaisalmer, demonstrating a united effort towards community development and environmental conservation.

Under the banner of “Protect Trees” and the motto “Those who protect the trees are protected,” the Territorial Army unit achieved several world records, provisionally recognized by the World Book of Records, London. These include the most saplings planted by a team in one hour, the most saplings planted by a team of women in one hour, and the largest number of people planting saplings simultaneously at a single venue.

The Accreditation Agency i.e. World Book of Records were present in the field and verified the plantation done and certified the achievement. Ecological Task Force also received the provisional award from the World Book of Records after the plantation.