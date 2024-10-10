Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off Sahibganj-Howrah Intercity Express, Enhancing Rail Connectivity in Jharkhand

Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw today presented a significant gift to the people of Jharkhand by flagging off the daily Sahibganj-Howrah Intercity Express through video conferencing. This new train service will connect Sahibganj to Howrah, covering a distance of 350 km in just 7 hours at an affordable fare of ₹125, providing considerable relief to the residents of Jharkhand. Currently, travelers spend ₹700 to ₹800 to journey from Sahibganj to Howrah by road. The introduction of this train service will not only simplify travel but also enhance business opportunities and employment in the region.

The Railway Minister has given another gift to Jharkhand today. From today, the weekly Anand Vihar – Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express (20501), which travels from Anand Vihar in the national capital region to Agartala, has now stoppage at Sahibganj station in Jharkhand. Sahibganj will be the first stop of this train in the state, making it the only station in Jharkhand between Bihar and West Bengal where this train will stop. This was the long-standing demand of the people of Jharkhand, which has now fulfilled the dream of people.

The Sahibganj-Howrah Intercity Express (13428) will operate daily between Sahibganj and Howrah stations. The train will make stops at Sakrigali, Tinpahar, Barharwa, Pakaur, Rampur Hat, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Barddhaman, and Bandel. The train will depart Sahibganj at 5:20 AM and arrive in Howrah at 12:15 PM. The return journey of this train (13427) will depart Howrah at 13:45 PM and arrive in Sahibganj at 20:35 PM. The train will be composed of 9 general coaches and 2 SLR/SLRD coaches.

Agartala Anand Vihar-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express(20502) will have new stoppage at Sahibganj station on Malda Division. The train will stop at Sahibganj station at 13:56 PM on 15.10.2024 and depart at 13:58 PM. The return journey of this train (20501) will stop at Sahibganj station at 17:01 PM on 10.10.2024 and depart at 17:03 PM.

While addressing the gathering, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said “the Santhal Pargana region has a long history and has made significant contributions to our struggle for independence. Jharkhand is a large state with a historical culture, and many industries across the country depend on Jharkhand for power supply. If we look at Jharkhand’s role in the history of independence, we should remember the contributions made over the last ten years under Modi’s leadership. Ten years ago, the railway budget allocation for Jharkhand was merely ₹450 crores, but today it has increased to ₹7,300 crores. This is a 16-fold increase in investment for the development of Jharkhand”.

He further added that in last decade, 1,200 kilometres of railway lines have been constructed, and 100% electrification has been achieved in Jharkhand. The redevelopment of 57 stations is underway, and many new projects has been launched throughout the state. An investment of ₹56,000 crores is planned for the railway sector in Jharkhand. This will provide residents with better travel facilities, attract new industries, and create job opportunities. Students will have means to commute for their education, and those in need of medical services will also have access to transportation.

While extending his best wishes to the residents of Sahibganj and the villages, towns, and cities along the route from Sahibganj to Howrah, the minister expressed his special gratitude to Shri Nishikant Dubey and Shri Anant Kumar Ojha for their commendable efforts in serving their respective regions. He acknowledged their continuous follow-up and commitment, not only to highlight challenges but also to bring forth effective solutions. This collaborative spirit has made it possible to inaugurate the new train service operating from Sahibganj to Howrah

Shri Nishikant Dubey, Member of Parliament from Godda, was also present on this occasion via video conferencing at Rail Bhawan, while Shri Anant Kumar Ojha, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Rajmahal, Jharkhand, attended the event at Sahibganj Railway Station. Both leaders praised the railway initiatives introduced by the Railway Minister. Shri Dubey noted that trains had not operated at the Giridih railway station, which was built 140 years ago, until the Modi government took office. He emphasized that this development, along with the new services, provides the people of Jharkhand the opportunity to connect with three significant Shakti Peeths—Kamakhya, Tripura Sundari, and Kalighat—as a special gift during the Navratri festival.