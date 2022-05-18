Union Minister Anurag Thakur pays floral tributes to Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Princess Bannu Pan Dei in Saint Tropez

New Delhi :Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur today visited the Allard Square in Saint Tropez. A boat ride away from Cannes, Saint Tropez has a connection with the State of Himachal Pradesh.

During his visit to the place, the Minister paid floral tributes at the busts of Maharaja Ranjit Singh (first Maharaja of Sikh Empire), Jean-Francois Allard (General in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s army) and his spouse Princess Bannu Pan Dei of Chamba. Maharani Bannu Pan Dei was born in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

Image

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said the India connect of Saint Tropez has not been lost even after four generations. The family of Maharani is immensely respected in Saint Tropez and the family has preserved its Indian roots.

Image

Upon his arrival, the Minister was received by Mayor of Saint Tropez Ms Sylvie Siri and Deputy Mayor Mr Allard Frederic along with former Deputy Mayor Henri Privost Allard. The Minister invited the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor to International Film Festival of India in Goa to witness the gala festival and also promised to take them on a trip to the mountains of Himachal from beaches of Goa.

WhatsApp Image 2022-05-18 at 9.29.25 PM.jpeg

The minister felicitated and honoured the Mayor and other hosts in Saint Tropez with traditional Himachali caps and shawls.

WhatsApp Image 2022-05-18 at 9.57.53 PM.jpeg