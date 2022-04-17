Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates 40th ‘Hunar Haat’ in Mumbai

New Delhi : Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur inaugurated the 40th edition of the ‘Hunar Haat’ in the presence of Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, in Mumbai today.

The 40th edition of Hunar Haat, a credible platform to promote ‘Swadeshi’ products, is being held at MMRDA Ground, Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai from 16th to 27th April, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Thakur said “Aatmanirbhar Bharat is being strengthened by initiatives like Hunar Haat. In this 40th edition of Hunar Haat, more than a thousand craftsmen and artisans coming from 31 states have put up 400 stalls.”

“There is no lack of talent in India,” he said recalling how India responded to PM’s clarion call for building an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat during the hours of crisis. “We started producing PPE Kits, masks and even ventilators.”

The Minister also spoke about ‘One District One Product’, where each district is recognised for one product. He said this initiative not only allowed people to generate their own income, but also created job opportunities for a few others in the vicinity when economies across the world were affected by the Pandemic.

Shri Thakur highlighted the steps taken by the PM in promoting Skill India. “Skill training is provided so that you do not become job-seekers, instead become job-givers.” He mentioned that our culture and educational structure had not focused much on the pride of labour. “PM Shri Modi has stressed a lot on ‘Dignity of Labour’,” he said.

Shri Thakur also informed about ‘Tejas’a skilling programme which has been launched by Govt. of India. Under this initiative India will send skilled manpower to UAE. “Within a year, 30,000 skilled job-seekers will be sent to UAE,” he informed.



The Minister suggested that Ministry of Minority Affairs can tie up with the universities, colleges and schools so that students can be brought to the Expo and given demonstration about how ‘Best from Waste’ can be created. He also urged the Minority Affairs Ministry to examine feasibility of conducting short term Skill training courses concurrently in the future edition oh Hunar Haats planned across the country.

Shri Thakur urged mediapersons to focus on various stalls put up at the 40th Hunar Haat, so that their information reaches the public and their products receive the right recognition. He also urged the corporate houses of Mumbai to source their Diwali and anniversary gifts from Hunar Haat. “Diwali may be 5-6 months away, but place your orders for corporate gifts right now, right here” he said.

Speaking about Hunar Haat which is an initiative of Ministry of Minority Affairs, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that one will get to witness ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and experience the essence of ‘Unity in Diversity’ at the Hunar Haat in Mumbai. “You will get to experience the country’s culture & skill right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Cuttack,” he said. He also informed that more than nine lakh artisans and craftspersons have benefitted by getting employment opportunities through Hunar Haat, in the last seven years.

Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Prakash Javdekar spoke about the hidden talents of the country’s youth and how they excel in different skills. He encouraged the artisans to come forward and make use of technology to help local products reach the world market. He also spoke about Geographical Indicators which can help country’s artisans find a bigger market. “When a product is recognised as GI, it gets an opportunity to reach the global market,” he said.

Why visit Hunar Haat?

More than 1,000 artisans and craftspersons from 31 States/UTs are participating, displaying variety of wares and skills in the current edition: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other places of the country are displaying indigenous products at the Mumbai ‘Hunar Haat’. Entry is free.

Best from Waste : In line with the themes “Vocal for Local” and “Best from Waste”, exquisite products made from used and discarded items, such as plastic, paper, ply, wood, glass, ceramic, jute, cotton and wool, as well as banana stems, sugarcane pulp, paddy and wheat straw, husk, rubber, iron, brass, will be showcased.

Vishwakarma Vatika

At “Vishwakarma Vatika”, a main attraction of Hunar Haat, artisans will display live demonstration of how traditional indigenous products are created.

‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ Food Court

A thematic food court ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ has been set up. Traditional foods from across various states of India can be savoured. More than 60 food stalls have been set up at the Haat.

Renowned artistes to perform musical and cultural programmes every day between 6 pm and 10 pm

People visiting the 12-day ‘Hunar Haat’will also get to enjoy various musical and cultural programmes of renowned artistes such as Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Udhas, Sudesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Sadhna Sargam, Amit Kumar, Shailendra Singh, Shabbir Kumar, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Bhoomi Trivedi, Kavita Paudwal, Daler Mehdi, Altaf Raja, Rekha Raj, Upasana Singh (comedy artist), Ehsan Qureshi (comedy artist), Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi, Rani Indrani, Mohit Khanna, Priya Malick, Jolly Mukherjee, Priyana Maitra, Vivek Mishra, Dipak Raja (comedy artists), Aditi Khandegal, Ankita Pathak, Sidhant Bhosle, Rahul Joshi, Supriya Joshi, Bhoomika Malick, Prema Bhatia, Posh James and others.

A laser light show will be organised on 26th April and visitors can also enjoy “Antakshari” by Annu Kapoor at the ‘Haat’.

‘Hunar Haat’ is also available on virtual platform https://hunarhaat.org/ and https://gem.gov.in/. People of the country and abroad can buy products online.