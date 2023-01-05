Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur to launch the themes of Y20 summit, logo and website in the curtain raiser event of Y20 Summit India on 6th January 2023

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will launch the themes of Y20 summit, logo and website in the Curtain raiser event of Y20 Summit India on 6th January 2023 at Akashwani Rang Bhawan New Delhi. India is hosting the Y20 summit for the first time.

The event of 6th January will be divided into two sessions: – In first session, logo launch, website launch, release of theme will take place by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur. In the second session, panel discussions (young achievers) will take place. Panel discussions will be anchored around how India can harness its youth population to be a superpower and discuss the personal success stories of the panelists.

In Youth20 Engagement Group, India’s key focus is to bring young leaders from all across the globe together and discuss ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action.

The activities to be undertaken by Y20 during our presidency will focus on global youth leadership and partnership. For the next 8 months, there will be Pre summits on the five Y20 themes along with various discussions and seminars at different Universities across states in India in a run up to the final Youth-20 Summit.

For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of “Amritkaal”, the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence, towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed society, distinguished by a human-centric approach at its core. India is playing a significant role in finding workable solutions at the international level to ensure holistic well-being embodying the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.