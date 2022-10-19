Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launches Mega Cleanliness Drives across India under Swachh Bharat 2022 from Chandani Chowk today

New Delhi : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh launched Mega Cleanliness Drives across India under Swachh Bharat 2022 from Chandani Chowk, Delhi today. The swachhta Pledge was also administrated on this occasion. Secretary Department of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Sanjay Kumar and other officers of the Ministry were also present on this occasion. Similar Cleanliness Drives are being undertaken on 19th October 2022 in all villages and districts across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Thakur said that Swachh Bharat is not just a programme but it reflects the genuine concerns of common man and their resolve to address the issue head on. The Union Minister added that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always reiterated ‘Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan’ and any campaign is incomplete without participation of the youth. He further added that without fulfilling the dream of Swachh Bharat, the dream of a New India, a Developed India cannot be fulfilled.

Shri Thakur said that the programme commenced with the objective of collection of One Crore kg. of waste in the span of one month and we have already collected 84 lakh kg of plastic waste in a matter of 18 days and are set to surpass the target. This work was carried out in historical places, community centers, schools, villages and other places in districts. People particularly the youth, irrespective of their background and affiliations, are not only participating in the programme but playing pivotal role in motivating and encouraging others to join the programme purely on voluntary basis.

Highlighting the importance of cleanliness’s Thakur said that without cleanliness we cannot ensure good health and wellbeing of the people. The Union Minister urged that we have to be the ambassadors of ‘Clean India’. For this, we need to create awareness and change the people’s mindset. The minister also urged the youth to dedicate two dayears of the Diwali festival to keep the surroundings clean.

A month-long nationwide Swachh Bharat 2022 programme was launched by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from 1st October 2022. Swachh Bharat 2022 programme is being organised in 6 Lakh villages of 744 districts across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) affiliated Youth Clubs & National Service Scheme Affiliated Institutions.

The aim is to consolidate the efforts of Swachh Bharat 2022 by Deptt. of Youth Affairs and its affiliate organizations namely NYKS and NSS and further intensify activities for ensuring mass public participation in campaign by organizing similar programmes in all villages across the country.

A humble beginning can lead to great change and big transformation. Swachh Bharat Programme initiated by Deptt. of Youth Affairs in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit KaAmrit Mahotsava bears testimony to this.

The programme is unique both in terms of scale and outreach and is visualized on the model of Yuva Bhagidari to Jan Andolan and through this, role and contribution from each citizen is carved out for the success and sustainability of the programme.

The key driving factor of the initiative has been coordination and synergy among all stakeholders by forgetting their silos. Various Deptts/Agencies, CBOs and Civil Society Organizations; they all are coming together to realize the common goal of elimination of single use plastic and ensuring cleanliness.