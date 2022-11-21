Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurates launches ’53 Hours Challenge’ for ‘75 Creative Minds’

New Delhi : Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated today key initiatives such as ’53 Hours Challenge’ for ’75 Creative Minds’, ‘Film Bazaar’ and ‘Indian Panorama Section’ on side-lines of 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). He also inaugurated and visited the ‘Film Technology Exhibition’ and ‘Freedom Movement and Cinema’ exhibitions showcasing state-of-art technology and equipment related to film production and story of India’s Freedom struggle using many technological innovations, respectively.

‘53-Hour Challenge’ launched today in the morning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, is being organized on the side-lines of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The competition will challenge the winners of ‘75 Creative Minds for Tomorrow’ to produce a short film on their idea of [email protected], all in 53 hours. This segment of IFFI 53 is powered by National Film Development Corporation (NDFC) in collaboration with Shorts TV. Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan, Secretary, Ministry of I & B Apurva Chandra were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

Click here for details: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1877715

During the day, the Minister for Information & Broadcasting also inaugurated Film Bazaar, the largest South Asian film market. The initiative organised on side-lines of 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), encourages creative and financial collaboration between the South Asian and International film communities. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan, Secretary, Ministry of I & B Apurva Chandra along with representatives from National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), film industry among others attended the event.

Click here for details: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=18777355

While the Film Technology Exhibition is the new initiative of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year, the exhibitions on film technology and Freedom Movement and Cinema are attracting film enthusiasts in large numbers.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the Film Technology Exhibition showcasing technology and various elements pertaining to film art/cinema and aesthetics today at IFFI Goa. Following the inauguration he visited the various stalls and experienced the state-of-art equipment and technologies displayed at this unique maiden exhibition at IFFI.

The Film Technology Exhibition curated by FTII, Pune is a new initiative at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) showcasing technology and various elements pertaining to film art/cinema and aesthetics.

Click here for more details: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=18777555

Another Exhibition “Freedom Movement and Cinema” put up by the Central Bureau of Communication under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, was inaugurated by the Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today. The stalls installed at multi-media digital exhibition narrated the complete story of India’s Freedom struggle using technological innovations.

Click here for details: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=18777111

Union I & B Minister also inaugurated the Indian Panorama Section in IFFI 53 today. The Indian Panorama Section of IFFI 53, opened with the promise of bringing to life on the big screen tales gathered from every corner of India. The inaugural ceremony introduced the audiences to IFFI’s official selection of 25 Feature & 20 Non-Feature films under the Indian Panorama 2022 category for this year.

Click here for details: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=18777200