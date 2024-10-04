Union Minister Annpurna Devi Launches “Swacchata Hi Seva 2024” Campaign During Visit to CARA’s New Office

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, today visited the newly established office premises of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) located at Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Samaj Kalyan Bhawan, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi. This visit reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the infrastructure and operational capacity of CARA to further the cause of child welfare and adoption across India.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister “Swacch Bharat Abhiyan,” the Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi also launched the Swacchata Hi Seva 2024 campaign at the CARA premises. During this cleanliness drive, covering one acre of land, approx. 1 ton of waste was removed, setting an example for sustainable environmental practices. This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s call for a “cleaner and greener planet” a movement that encourages public participation in maintaining hygiene and protecting the environment.

To mark the occasion, a plantation drive was organized where seven varieties of saplings were planted, symbolizing hope, growth, and a cleaner future. This effort underscores the Ministry’s dedication to not only child welfare but also to promoting a sustainable and eco-friendly society.

The Minister also engaged in a review meeting with senior officials of CARA and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, where key issues related to adoption processes and child welfare were discussed. Among the officials present were Shri Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and other senior dignitaries from both CARA and the Ministry.

The Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi emphasized the government’s vision to improve adoption services, streamline processes, and ensure every child finds a safe and nurturing home. She reiterated the importance of efficient systems to support the welfare of vulnerable children across the nation, in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Visit Bharat” – encouraging Indians to explore and appreciate their own country, focusing on sustainable tourism and heritage preservation.

The launch of the “Swacchata Hi Seva” campaign and the visit to CARA’s new office is another step in the Ministry’s journey towards realizing a brighter future for children and contributing to a cleaner and healthier India.