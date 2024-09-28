Union Minister Annpurna Devi Delivers Key Address at 9th Juvenile Justice Consultation with Supreme Court and UNICEF

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, today delivered the keynote address at the 9th round of consultation held under the aegis of the Juvenile Justice Committee, Supreme Court of India, in association with UNICEF. The event took place at the Supreme Court of India, Mathura Road, New Delhi.

This round of consultations focused on addressing the intersectionality of disabilities, with a special emphasis on Children in Conflict with the Law (CiCL) and Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP). The objective of the consultation was to foster dialogue among stakeholders and generate actionable insights to ensure the protection and welfare of children, particularly those with disabilities.

The programme commenced a with an opening address by Hon’ble Justice B.V. Nagarathna, Chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee, Supreme Court of India. Hon’ble Justice Nagarathna highlighted the importance of safeguarding the rights of children with disabilities and emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in this crucial task.

Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Dr. Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, delivered the inaugural address, stressing the importance of building an inclusive society where every child, irrespective of their abilities, is empowered to reach their full potential.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, in her special address, stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to address the multifaceted challenges faced by children with disabilities. She stated, “Child protection is not merely a concept; it is our shared duty, especially when it comes to children with disabilities. With nearly one-third of our population comprising children, today’s gathering reaffirms India’s steadfast commitment to their welfare and safety. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India is dedicated to creating a safe and nurturing environment for every child. The increased allocations for child protection by the Ministry of Women and Child Development underscore this commitment. Children with disabilities, who face unique challenges, deserve special attention. By working together, we can ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, can thrive and realize their full potential.”

At the event, Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF Country Representative for India, in her introductory remarks, reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to advancing the rights and welfare of children, particularly the most vulnerable. During the event, a documentary film was screened, showcasing the challenges and successes in the protection of children’s rights, followed by an in-depth discussion.

A key highlight of the consultation was the release of the “Handbook Concerning Persons with Disabilities”, a significant resource designed to guide stakeholders in implementing effective measures for the protection and empowerment of individuals with disabilities.