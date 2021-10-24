Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects in Jammu on 2ndday of his visit to Jammu & Kashmir today

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir today. The new campus of IIT Jammu, built at a cost of Rs. 210 crore, provides all facilities like good hostels, a gymnasium and indoor games along with higher education to students. Shri Amit Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects for Jammu and Kashmir. Several dignitaries including the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Shri Jitendra Singh were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Amit Shah said that today is a pious day, the birthday of Pandit Premnath Dogra and not only Jammu but the people of India can never forget Premnath Dogra. It was that great personality who by establishing Praja Parishad, along with Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, gave the slogan of ‘Ek Desh Mein Do Nishan, Do Vidhan and Do Pradhan Nahi Chalenge’.

Amit Shah said that the era of injustice to the residents of Jammu is over and now no one can cause any injustice to them. You have faced injustice for years but now Jammu and Kashmir will develop together and both will take India forward together. He said that the era of development which is starting here today, is being disturbed by disruptive elements. But I assure you that no one will be able to stop the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home Minister said that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision, ended Articles 370 and 35A which were in effect for many years and lakhs of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir received their rights. Earlier people did not have the right to buy land, refugees did not have rights, people did not get reservation. But, now no one has to fear, because all the rights under the Indian Constitution are available to everyone. Women were also given their rights.To protect the interests of workers, the Minimum Wage Act was implemented, the Safai Karamcharis Act was implemented, to protect the rights and interests of the Dalits and tribals and to stop the atrocities, land was leased to tribals and this right was also given by the Narendra Modi government.

Shri Amit Shah said that today many schemes have been inaugurated. There was a time when there were only four medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir and today seven new medical colleges have been established in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which five have started. Earlier there were 500 medical seats, now 2,000 students pursue their MBBS degree and no one needs to go anywhere. I have not seen a modern IIT campus like the one which has been inaugurated here today. Discussions were also held about how IITs, IIMs and AIIMS will complement each other by creating new types of courses together. There was also a discussion on the training of children from Jammu and Kashmir by opening a satellite campus so that morechildren from Jammu and Kashmir can be admitted to the IIT.