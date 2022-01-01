Union Minister Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to the PM Narendra Modi for transferring Rs. 20,000 crore in the accounts of 10 crore farmers under PM Kisan Yojana on the very first day of 2022

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transferring Rs. 20,000 crore in the accounts of 10 crore farmers under the PMKisan Yojana on the very first day of 2022.

The Union Home Minister said in a series of tweets that “without farmer empowerment the overall development of the country is not possible and the country has seen the farmer-friendly Modi government, making continuous efforts to make farmers self-reliant, since the last seven years.”

He said that “the PMKisan Yojana has done very good in keeping farmers debt free by giving them financial support at the most critical time of farming.”