Union Ministe Parshottam Rupala to launch the River Ranching Programme at Brijghat, Garh Mukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Parshottam Rupala shall launch the River Ranching Programme at Brijghat, Garh Mukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh on 8.10.2021 during 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon in the presence of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of U.P. , Rajendra Agarwal, Member of Parliament from Meerut Lok Shabha Seat, U.P., Kamal Singh Malik, MLA, Garhmukteshwar, U.P., Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, DoF, GOI, Dr. C. Suvarna, Chief Executive, NFDB, Hyderabad, Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries), DoF, GOI and other dignitaries from NFDB, DoF and local bodies.

Four other states namely Uttarakhand, Orissa, Tripura and Chhattisgarh will also witness the launching of nationwide River Ranching program.

In Uttar Pradesh, about 15 lakh fish fingerlings of native carp species shall be simultaneously released into the river in 12 districts by the department. These districts include Bulandshahr/Hapur, Hardoi, Bijnor, Amroha, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Badayun, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Ghazipur.