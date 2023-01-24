Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju felicitates the award winners of eCourts Project initiatives

The Department of Justice organised an award felicitation ceremony at Jaisalmer House, New Delhi today to honour the award winners of eCourts Project. The event was graced by the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju and MoS, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Ministry of Law and Justice. Other Officers & staff of the Department of Justice were also present at the occasion. The Minister unveiled the Desk Calendar from Access to Justice Division, that highlights initiatives being undertaken for the welfare of citizens under its DISHA (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) programme.

Justice must be delivered at the fastest possible pace. Today, around 4.90 crores cases are pending across the courts, technology enablement of courts will play a pivotal role in reducing this case load.

The Department of Justice is constantly working in close coordination with eCommittee, Supreme Court under the guidance of Hon’ble CJI DY Chandrachud, said Shri Kiren Rijiju while addressing the media in conference room at Jaisalmer House. Prof. Shri S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State, Ministry of Law and Justice also praised the Department of Justice for various citizen-centric services that make the roads of justice inclusive and accessible for all. He also stressed on the AI & technology integration in courts to reduce pendency of cases. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Nyay’, the Department of Justice, under the guidance of the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju is putting tremendous efforts in providing justice to the last mile in every nook and corner of the country with its citizen-centric approach & various programs and initiatives. With this objective, the eCourts Project with the close cooperation of eCommittee, Supreme Court of India with a vision to transform the Indian Judiciary by ICT enablement of Courts is leaping ahead with remarkable achievements on its side.

Judgement Search Portal developed under eCourts Mission Mode Project bagged the prestigious Digital India Award 2022 in Category- Digital Empowerment of Citizens by the Hon’ble President of India under the patronage of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; And National e-Governance Award 2021-2022 in ‘Gold Category’ under the patronage of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Acknowledging the vital outcomes on grassroot level of the efforts taken by eCourts project with eCommittee, Centre Government has conferred eCommittee, Supreme Court of India, a national award for institutions engaged in empowering persons with disabilities, 2021 (Sarvshrestha Sugamya Yatayat ke Sadahan/ Soochana Evem Sanchar Prodyogiki) for making legal space more accessible & inclusive.

Shri S.K.G. Rahate, Secretary (Justice) welcomed the Ministers & other dignitaries present on the occasion. Presentation on Appointment Software was given by Shri Rajinder Kumar Kashyap, Additional Secretary (Appointments & Administration) wherein he delved on the various issues in detail like sanctioned strength, working strength of Hon’ble Judges in the Courts and how the Department deal with the appointment matters related to Supreme Court & High Courts Judges in an innovative manner on the website dashboard.

Presentation on eCourts Project with special emphasis on Digital India Award, 2022, e-Governance Award 2022 & National Award for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities has also been delivered by Shri Pravash Prashun Pandey, Joint Secretary, he underlined the importance of technology enablement of courts & its impact on the lives of general public and explained how eCourts project of the Department of Justice under the guidance of eCommittee, Supreme Court of India helping to form robust infrastructure at District & Subordinate Courts of the country. Short Film on the Judgement Search Portal was also showcased during the programme.