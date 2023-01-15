Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav lays the foundation stone of 100 bedded ESIC Hospital at Agartala, Tripura

New Delhi : Union Minister of Labour& Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital, Tripura from New Delhi in a virtual event held today.

Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri RameswarTeliand Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment,Kumari Pratima Bhoumik were guests of honour in the event.

The proposed 100 bedded ESIC hospital to be built in Agartala will be spread over an area of 5 acres. It will be directly run by ESIC. The estimated construction cost of this hospital is around 100 crores and will be completed in 3 years.The hospital will have all the modern facilities like modular OT, state of the art medical equipment, labs, etc. It will have OPD and IPD services. This hospital will cater to and provide medical services to more than 60,000 beneficiaries of Agartala and nearby areas.

In his address during the event, Shri Bhupender Yadav said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken keen interest in the development of North East states and the ESIC hospital will help further Prime Minister’s vision for the region.He said that Union Government is committed for rapid development in the North East states and stressed that it is working to create employment opportunities in the North East states and provide social security to all the workers including workers from the unorganised sector.

Shri Yadav said that the Ministry of Labour&Employment will work with Government of Tripura for E-Shram registration of unorganised sector workers. He further said that the 100 bedded ESIC Hospital will be built within three years.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof., in his address said that the upcoming hospital will benefit the workers and their family members in Tripura. It will also create employment opportunities for people of Tripura, he said. He informed that Government of Tripura has provided 5-acre land to ESIC free of cost to build this hospital.

Minister of State Shri RameswarTeli, said that the Union Government is working for upliftment of workers and deprived sections through various schemes. He informed about various schemes and programmes being run by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Other dignitaries to grace the occasion were Shri Ratan Chakraborty, Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Tripura & MLA, Kheyerpur, West Tripura and ShriBhagban Ch. Das, Minister for Labour, Animal Resource Development &Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Government of Tripura, Ms. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Labour& Employment, Government of India, Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC, Shri Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura, Shri Biswajit Shil, Chairman, Panchayat Samiti and Shri Abhishek Singh, Secretary, Labour, Government of Tripura.