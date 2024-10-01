Union Jal Shakti Minister Calls for Hour of ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ on October 2nd

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil addressed the media in New Delhi today, on the latest updates and insights from the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign. The interaction was held on the eve of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), which will be graced by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi tomorrow in the National Capital. Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ms. Vini Mahajan also graced the occasion.

In his address, Shri Patil requested people from all walks of life, including citizens, youth, women, corporates, industry associations, cultural organizations, civil society, celebrities, religious and spiritual leaders and media among others to actively take part and lead Swachhata related activities in their neighborhood, colonies and villages on the 2nd October, 2024. He further requested that all over the country people may kindly do ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ from 9 – 10 am tomorrow and contribute to the concept of Swachhata Hi Sewa.

The Union Minister emphasized the ongoing progress of SBM, remarking that the mission, with the support of all States and Union Territories, has transformed sanitation across India, from achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) status to expanding solid and liquid waste management. As the focus now shifts toward enhancing ODF Plus Model villages, the upcoming Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2nd October will serve as a moment of reflection on the nation’s journey, showcasing innovative solutions such as waste-to-energy initiatives and climate-resilient sanitation infrastructure. He also mentioned that the 2nd October event will highlight the work and support received from global influencers and celebrities, who not only acknowledge the progress of the last 10 years but also offer their continued support for the mission’s future vision.

During his interaction, Shri Patil reflected on the significant impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), referencing studies conducted by international bodies that have highlighted various facets of this unique movement. He noted how Nature magazine recently praised the mission’s efforts, estimating that it helped avert 60,000-70,000 child deaths annually. Similarly, a 2018 World Health Organization (WHO) report estimated that over 3 lakh diarrhoeal deaths were prevented in 2019 compared to 2014, further showcasing the life-saving potential of SBM-G.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Vini Mahajan emphasized the invaluable collective support from all Central Ministries, States and UTs to the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign. She highlighted that sanitation is a societal issue that unites us all, driven by cohesive leadership from the highest levels to local communities. Cleanliness, she noted, is not just a milestone but an ever-evolving journey, with behavior change at its core. She informed that the Swachh Bharat Mission has made remarkable strides, with over 55% of villages declared ‘ODF Plus Model’, 5 lakh waste collection vehicles in operation, and significant progress in greywater and plastic waste management. Notably, plastic waste management is being implemented in 3,000 blocks across the country, with plastic waste being used in road construction to replace bitumen. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, nearly 40,000 km of rural roads have been built using this sustainable technique, with 13,000 km completed in the last two years alone. These innovations showcase our commitment to sustainability and the future of sanitation in India, she added.

The 155th Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October 2024, will be the culmination of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign that was initiated on 17th September. The media was briefed on significant SHS updates from all States/UTs, which has seen massive participation from people from all walks of life. The theme for SHS 2024, ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata’, aimed to reignite the spirit of collective action and citizen participation for cleanliness across India, under the ‘whole of society approach’. The campaign has witnessed active participation from State governments, local authorities and community groups, with Hon. President and Vice President of India, with many Chief Ministers, Union Minister, MP/MLAs and Governors leading local Swachhata activities.

Key SHS Milestones achieved so far:

To date almost 25 lakh events have been completed with public participation of more than 20 crore people across all walks of the society, with more than 19 lakh events across rural area and almost 5 lakh events in urban areas.

Transformation of more than 7.35 lakh Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) have been done with participation of more participants with more than 4.83 lakh events in rural areas and 2.53 lakh events in urban areas.

Nearly 1.57 lakh Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs have been conducted in which over 36.34 lakh Safai Mitras have benefitted across the country with participation from over 38 lakh people.

Under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative more than 55 lakh trees have been planted nationwide.

State Leaderboards

Transformation of Cleanliness Target Units – The Top 5 State performers are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Conducting of Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs – Top 5 State are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu

Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari – The top States are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh

The Swachh Bharat Diwas event will also witness inauguration and foundation stone laying of sanitation and cleanliness projects under GOBARdhan, AMRUT and National Mission for Clean Ganga. As the Nation celebrates the occasion, Government of India will continue to empower local governments, expand partnerships, and embrace innovations that drive sustainable solutions. Incorporation of new technologies and recycled materials in construction will help building a cleaner and more resilient India.

