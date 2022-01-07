Union Jal Shakti Minister Announces 3rd National Water Awards

New Delhi : Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced 3rd National Water Awards-2020, here today. In the Best State category, Uttar Pradesh has been awarded first prize, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Ms. Vini Mahajan, Secretary, DDWS was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shekhawat stated that water is fundamental to life. India’s current water requirement is estimated to be around 1,100 billion cubic meters per year, projected to go up to 1,447 billion cubic meters by 2050. Water as a resource is crucial to India, which is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. While India has more than 18% of the world’s population, it has only 4% of world’s renewable water resources. It is in this backdrop that the National Water Awards (NWA) were instituted to recognize and encourage exemplary work and efforts made by States, Districts, individuals, organizations, etc across the country in attaining the government’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’, stated the minister.

The Union Minister said that considering the fact that surface water & ground water are integral part of the water cycle, it was felt necessary to institute a unified National Water Award with the objectives of encouraging the stakeholders to adopt holistic approach towards water resources management in the country. Also, it strives to create awareness among the people about the importance of water and attempts to motivate them to adopt best water usage practices, added the minister.

The first National Water Award was launched by the Jal Shakti Ministry in 2018. National Water Awards have provided a good opportunity to start-ups as well as leading organizations to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to adopt the best water resources management practices in India.

To encourage and recognize individuals and organizations doing exemplary work in the field of water resources management, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti is giving 57 awards to States, Organizations, Individuals etc. in 11 different categories – Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Media (Print & Electronic), Best School, Best Institution/RWA/Religious organization for Campus usage, Best Industry, Best NGO, Best Water User Association, and Best Industry for CSR Activity. Some of these categories have sub- categories for different zones of the country. The award winners in different categories will be given a citation, trophy and cash prize.

Annexure – A

National Water Awards 2020

List of winners

Sl. No. Name Category (with zone, if any) Rank Uttar Pradesh “Best State” 1st Rajasthan 2nd Tamil Nadu 3rd Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh “Best District” – North Zone 1st Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Punjab 2nd Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala “Best District” – South Zone 1st Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh 2nd East Champaran, Bihar “Best District” – East Zone 1st Godda, Jharkhand 2nd Indore, Madhya Pradesh “Best District” – West Zone 1st Vadodara, Gujarat 2nd (Joint Winner) Banswara, Rajasthan 2nd (Joint Winner) Goalpara, Assam “Best District” – North-East Zone 1st Siang, Arunachal Pradesh 2nd Dhaspad, Almora, Uttarakhand “Best Village Panchayat” – North Zone 1st Jamola, Rajouri, J&K 2nd Balua, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 3rd Yelerampura Panchayat, Tumakuru District, Karnataka “Best Village Panchayat” – South Zone 1st Vellaputhur Panchayat, Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu 2nd Elappully Grama Panchayat, Palakkad District, Kerala 3rd Telari Panchayat, Gaya District, Bihar “Best Village Panchayat” – East Zone 1st Chhindiya Panchayat, Surajpur District, Chhattisgarh 2nd Guni Panchayat, Khunti District, Jharkhand 3rd Takhatgadh, Sabarkantha, Gujarat “Best Village Panchayat” – West Zone 1st Kankapar, Kachchh, Gujarat 2nd Surdi, Solapur, Maharashtra 3rd Sialsir, Sirchip, Mizoram “Best Village Panchayat” – North-East Zone 1st Aminda Simsanggre , West Garo Hills, Meghalaya 2nd Chambagre, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya 3rd Vapi Urban Local Body, Gujarat “Best Urban Local Body” 1st Dapoli Nagar Panchayat, Maharashtra 2nd Madurai Municipal Corporation, Tamil Nadu 3rd Mission Paani (Network 18) “Best Media (Print & Electronic)” 1st Agrowon, Sakal Media Pvt. Ltd. (Adinath Dattatray Chavan) 2nd Sandesh Daily Bhuj Edition 3rd Govt. Girls Hr. Secondary School, Kaveripattinam, Tamilnadu “Best School” 1st Amalorpavam Lourds Academy, Thiruvalluar, Puducherry 2nd Amity International School, Noida, UP 3rd (Joint Winner) Govt. Middle School, Manapet, Puducherry 3rd (Joint Winner) Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu “Best Institution/RWA/Religious organization for Campus usage” 1st IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat 2nd lndian Oil Corporation Limited Faridabad 3rd Welspun India Textile Ltd., Gujarat “Best Industry” 1st Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Tamil Nadu 2nd Trident (Textile) Ltd., Punjab 3rd (Joint Winner) Steel Authority of India Ltd., New Delhi 3rd (Joint Winner) Coastal Salinity Prevention Cell, Ahmedabad “Best NGO” 1st Vivekananda Kendra NARDEP, Kanyakumari 2nd Gramvikas Sanstha, Aurangabad 3rd (Joint Winner) Vivekananda Research and Training Institute, Bhavnagar 3rd (Joint Winner) Panchgachiya MDTW WUA, Hooghly, West Bengal “Best Water User Association” 1st Hatinada Champa Purulia, West Bengal 2nd Amtore Mini River Lift Irrigation WUA, Purulia, West Bengal 3rd ITC Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal “Best Industry for CSR activities” 1st Adani Foundation, Gujarat 2nd HAL, Bengaluru, Karnataka 3rd (Joint Winner) Dharampal Satyapal Ltd., Noida, Uttar Pradesh 3rd (Joint Winner)