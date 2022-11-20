Union I & B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur to inaugurate multimedia exhibition on ‘Indian freedom movement and Cinema’ at IFFI 53

New Delhi:Qadam Qadam Badhaye Ja….”

Do you want to march with Azad Hind Fauj, reminisce the glorious days of Indian freedom movement and pay tribute to the freedom fighters? Then do visit the interactive ultra-digital exhibition on ‘Indian freedom movement and Cinema’, which provides augmented realty-based virtual experience, wherein visitors can have virtual march with the Azad Hind Fauj.

The Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate the exhibition held on the sidelines of 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) tomorrow. The exhibition is being put up by Central Bureau of Communication – under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt. of India – in Panjim, Goa from 21-28 November, 2022 to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The exhibition consisting of rare footages of Indian freedom movement aims to bring the contribution of freedom fighters to the masses and inspire the younger generation.

The exhibition depicts the chronological journey of the freedom struggle through a flip-book and panels on various heroes of freedom movement, and also films showcasing them. The audio of inspirational speeches of freedom fighters as well as the prominent songs which became voice of the movement and memorable dialogues portraying freedom heroes are also part of this exhibition. Similarly one immersive theatre room has been built up wherein one can have a 360 degree experience of the first war of Independence of 1857.

Likewise, a film made on the Param Vir Chakra awardees has been included in the exhibition to inspire the younger generation. There are multiple displays on the history of Indian Cinema, which were inspired by the freedom struggle. There is also a separate creative display on Jallianwala Bagh and a section on ‘Azadi Quest’ game, where the visitors can play the game and enrich their knowledge about the freedom movement. The movies made by Discovery channel on Journey of India as well as the animation series of Netflix and the recently made series Swaraj by DD are also being showcased.