Union Home Secretary reviews implementation of decisions on #COVID19 in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary held a meeting on 25 June, to review implementation of various decisions on COVID-19 in Delhi which were taken on June 21 in a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah. Member Niti Aayog Dr. V.K. Paul, Director AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director General ICMR Dr. Balram Bhargava along with Delhi’s Chief Secretary & Health Secretary attended the meeting.

In the meeting held by Union Home Secretary, it was clearly noted that decisions were being implemented in a smooth and timely manner and a COVID-19 response plan was finalised for Delhi. District level teams for COVID-19 related tasks were also constituted.

It was also informed in the meeting that the re-drawing of containment zones including all clusters of COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi would be completed by June 26, as per the timeline fixed by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah. Completion of door to door health survey would also be done by June 30.

According to the directives of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, discussion took place on the serological survey in Delhi, which will be carried out jointly by NCDC and the Delhi Government. The survey will begin from June 27 and training of the concerned survey teams was completed yesterday.

The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah also approved the combined use of the Aarogya Setu & Itihaas apps as strong predictive tools for future detection of COVID-19 outbreaks in population clusters. Training on the combined use of the apps was imparted by NCDC trainers to the district teams of the Delhi Government yesterday.

