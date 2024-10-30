Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Addresses 20th NDMA Formation Day in New Delhi

Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan addressed the 20th Formation day function of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in New Delhi, as Chief Guest, on Monday.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, creating a disaster-resilient Bharat is a top priority of the Central Government

Home Secretary also launched ‘Yuva Apada Mitra Scheme’ to create 2,37,326 Young volunteers in 315 districts of 28 states across the country as the first responders to disaster preparedness and response.

The theme of the formation day event was “Empowering Communities for Disaster Risk Reduction through Awareness for Behavioral Change”. During the event, Union Home Secretary launched seven Guidelines/SOP/Handbook on disaster management viz. (i) Guidelines on Disaster Management Exercises (DMEx) (ii) Guidelines on International Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), (iii) Guidelines for Establishment & Operation of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) (iv) SOP on Off-site Emergency Action Plan (v)Guidelines on CBDRR (vi)Aapda Prabandhan Shabdavali and (iv) Handbook on Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme.

In his address, Union Home Secretary urged the Himalayan and North Eastern Region (NER) states to put up their projects on Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in consultation with respective Stakeholders as per National Programme on GLOF.

NDMA launched ‘Yuva Apada Mitra Scheme’ to train 2,37,326 Young volunteers from the youth organizations such as National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Bharat Scouts & Guides (BS&G), and National Service Scheme (NSS) in 315 districts of 28 states as a first respondent to disaster preparedness & response and Training of 1,300 trainers (ToTs) for previously trained volunteers under the Up-scaling of Aapda Mitra Scheme (UAMS) with the estimated cost of Rs. 469.53 Crore.