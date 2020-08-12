Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation, 2020

New Delhi: The “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2020 have been awarded to 121 Police personnel. This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 10 each are from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 8 are from Uttar Pradesh Police, 7 each are from Kerala and West Bengal Police, and the remaining from the other States/UTs. These include twenty one (21) women police officers.

