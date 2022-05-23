New Delhi : Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah visited the Prime Ministers’ Museum in New Delhi today. After visiting the museum, in a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji established ‘Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya’, honoring the contribution of all Prime Ministers. Through this museum citizens will be able to know the contribution made by all our Prime Ministers to the security, unity and development of the country. I got an opportunity to visit this wonderful museum today”.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that “The Prime Ministers’ Museum is a wonderful effort to document the history of Independent India in a memorable way. By coming here, you will be able to sense the many glorious moments of history and get to know them more closely. I urge all citizens, especially the youth, to visit this museum once.

Shri Amit Shah said that “This museum is a commendable effort to document the achievements and contributions of all Prime Ministers irrespective of political ideology. Through this, Modiji has increased the pride of the ‘Prime Minister’s post’, which is an institution. I thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for this”.