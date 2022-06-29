Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah thanks Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for the major decision taken by the Cabinet for computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS)

New Delhi :The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah has thanked the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for the major decision taken by the Cabinet today for computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said whether it is the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation or decisions taken thereafter in the direction of empowering this sector, they show that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Sahakar Se Samridhi’ is not just a slogan, rather that the Prime Minister has an unwavering resolve to bring positive change to lives of those associated with the cooperative sector. Further in this series of decisions, the Cabinet chaired by Shri Narendra Modi has taken a very important decision today to computerize about 63,000 PACS, which are the smallest unit in the cooperative sector and their computerization will prove to be a boon for the sector. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this visionary decision.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said 63,000 PACS will be computerized at a cost of Rs. 2,516 crore, which will benefit about 13 crore small and marginal farmers. In this digital age, the decision of computerization of PACS will increase their transparency, reliability and efficiency and will also facilitate the accounting of multipurpose PACS.

Shri Amit Shah said software will be made available in local languages for the convenience of the people. Along with this, it will also help PACS to become a nodal center for providing various services such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS), Crop Insurance Scheme (PMFBY) and inputs like fertilizers and seeds.