Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of ‘Shiv Srishti’ theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, at Pune, Maharashtra today

Union Home minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of ‘Shiv Srishti’, a theme park based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune, Maharashtra today. Many dignitaries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis were also present on this occasion.

Shri Amit Shah saluted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his contribution in Swadharma, Swaraj and Swabhasha to the country. In his address he said that after the inauguration of the first phase of ‘Shiv Srishti today, on the day of Shiv Jayanti, it will be open to the public from tomorrow. This is a historic day for people all over the world who take inspiration from the life of Shivaji. Shri Shah said that by travelling around the country, ‘Shiv Shahir’ Babasaheb Purandare ji dedicated his whole life to compile Shiv Charitra, so that the bravery stories of Shivaji Maharaj can reach to the masses. It is due to his efforts that today the number of people who know about Shivaji Maharaj in the country is so high.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, while being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, requested Babasaheb to organize ‘Janta Raja’ program in every district of Gujarat. The youth used to become devotees of Shivaji Maharaj after viewing this programme. Shri Shah congratulated the trustees for their effort in realizing the dream of Babasaheb, for taking forward this holy work of Babasaheb. He said that Shivaji’s life is a message that continues to inspire people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Calcutta’s Ganga Sagar even today. Babasaheb collected the authorized documents of Shivaji Maharaj’s life and his works from all over the world and prepared the history of Shiva’s character for the new generation, that’s why Babasaheb Purandare’s name was changed to Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare. Shri Shah said that Babasaheb made an everlasting contribution by joining the liberation struggle of Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Shri Amit Shah said that today the first phase out of the four phases of ‘Shiva Srishti’ has completed here. Shri Shah expressed confidence that this Rs 438 crore project would definitely completed within the stipulated time. He said that in the first phase an effort has been made to preserve many incidents of Shivaji Maharaj’s life at a cost of Rs 60 crore. Many important events like the history of Shivaji’s forts, the coronation of Shivaji and his escape from the clutches of the Mughals from Agra have been preserved in 3D. By visiting this place the young generation of the country will get to know about the life of Shivaji Maharaj very well and will learn about his life dedicated for ‘Swadharm’ and ‘Swabhasha’, and his willingness to make sacrifices for Swaraj. Shri Shah said that in April 1967, under the guidance of Satara’s Rajmata Sumitra Raje Bhonsle and Shrimant Chhatrapati Pratap Singh Maharaj this ‘Pratishthan’ was established in Satara by Babasaheb. Since then Babasaheb gave more than 12 thousand lectures on Shivaji across the country and more than 1200 ‘Janata Raja’ plays have been staged which spread the message of Shivaji across the country.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the Shivsrishti which is under construction at Ambe village is going to be the grand historical theme park in the entire Asia region as this concept of historical theme park is hardly available anywhere in Asia. He said that Historical facts have been carefully verified and preserved here, which is a commendable work. A wonderful combination of both technology and history is seen in the construction of Shivsrishti. Here an attempt has been made to bring history alive with a wonderful amalgamation of holography project mapping, miniatures motion, simulation, 3D and 4D technology and light & sound technology. This will definitely take the message of Shivaji Maharaj’s life to the younger generation of not only Maharashtra but the whole country. This place would become a very important place for historians around the world.

Shri Amit Shah said that Shivaji Maharaj’s life was not inspired by the craving for power, but was motivated by the fight against atrocities committed for more than 100 years. Shivaji Maharaj fought for Swadharma, Swabhasha and establishment of Swaraj. He gave a message to the whole world that no one can oppress India, no one can humiliate its people. This message of Shivaji Maharaj also prevalent in the freedom struggle of 1857. Starting from a small battle for Swaraj, Shivaji Maharaj became the Chhatrapati of a huge empire at the age of 50. This journey of Shivaji’s struggle did not stop even after 1680. Even after him, many Chhatrapatis and Peshwas came and they carried forward this tradition till1818.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Shivaji Maharaj’s journey of Swaraj reached from Attock to Cuttack and from Gujarat to Bengal, which worked to awaken the consciousness for freedom in whole of India. He said that the struggle for Swaraj started by Shivaji Maharaj is continuing even today. His insistence for Swaraj, Swadharma and Swabhasha reflected in everything he did. He got the Panchang purified, and along with the official dictionary in mother tongue and reconstruction of the Saptakoteshwar temple, he led the construction of big gates in many temples. Thus the journey of reconstruction of many temples begun. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is also renovating cultural and spiritual places of the country following the tradition of Shivaji Maharaj.

Shri Amit Shah said that the objective of Swaraj of Shivaji Maharaj was very clear. For the first time in the Indian governance system, Shivaji Maharaj conceived the Ashtapradhan Mandal and scripted the rules of governance. Shivaji Maharaj showed remarkable courage in many wars. Hardly any Swaraj warrior would have gone on the front foot and fought for Swaraj. Shri Shah said that Shivaji Maharaj had gone to the Mughal court in Agra with a request for peace, but after Aurangzeb insulted Hind Swaraj, Shivaji strongly protested. He was captured and put in the jail but Shivaji Maharaj successfully managed to escape.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the last sentence of Shiva Mudra is – ‘This Mudra is a currency used for public welfare’ which indicates that the purpose of the state is public welfare, not consumption. Shivaji Maharaj presented an example to all the rulers of the world by his actions that how a selfless king and lord who never uses the wealth of the state for himself should be. Shri Shah said that Shivaji Maharaj also laid the foundation of village-based economy in the country by implementing several schemes for the welfare of the people. He said that the British had already arrived during the time of Shivaji Maharaj. To protect the western coasts from the British, Shivaji established a navy. Shivaji Maharaj created a large army of people who fought for Swaraj, which gave competition to the Mughal Raj and in 1771, under the leadership of Maharaj ji Scindia, captured Delhi and extended his empire from Attock to Cuttack.

Shri Amit Shah said that today on Shiv Jayanti, the first phase of the construction of a grand Shiv Srishti has completed. He said that after the completion of the four stages of Shiva Shrishti, Shivaji’s saga would proudly presented before the whole world. Many people who believe in the thoughts of Shivaji will join this Shiv Srishti and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi they will bring India to its ultimate glory. He said that at the time of celebration of centenary of independence we would definitely achieve the goal set by the Prime Minister Modi to make India first in every field in the world.