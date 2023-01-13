Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah expressed his condolences on the demise of former National President of Janata Dal United Shri Sharad Yadav

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has expressed his condolences on the demise of former National President of Janata Dal United Shri Sharad Yadav. Shri Amit Shah visited Sharad Yadav’s residence to pay his last respects to the late leader and expressed condolences to his family members in New Delhi today.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the death of Shri Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to the public life of the country. In his decades-long public life, Shri Sharad Yadav, vociferously fought against the Emergency in the country, raised the issues of the poor and backward and worked for their welfare for many decades of his public life. In his 5 decades long public life, Shri Sharad kept on taking forward the socialist basic principles till his last breath.

Shri Amit Shah said that Shri Sharad Yadav made valuable contribution in Bihar and Indian politics for decades. Born in Madhya Pradesh, Shri Sharad Yadav has left a permanent mark across the country by making consistent efforts to live life according to his hard work and principles. Shri Shah added that “In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his family and supporters. May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet.”