New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID19 . Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram where doctors say that since he has other co-morbidities he come under the vulnerable group. He is under observation as of now doctors said.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

