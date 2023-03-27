Union Home Minister Amit Shah,inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 236 development works worth Rs.4500 crore at Raichur, Karnataka today

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 236 development works worth Rs 4500 crore including provision of clean drinking water for 1400 villages and 7 cities under Jal Jeevan Mission, 105 PWD works and 19 works of Karnataka Road Development Agency, in Raichur, Karnataka, today.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, only his governmentcan make Karnataka prosperous. He said that many development works have been done in Karnataka. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi provided Rs.5300 crores for Upper Bhadra Yojna, Rs.5000 crores for Upper Krishna Yojna and also resolved Mahadayi issue. Apart from this, the construction of Greenfield airport has started in Raichur district. By reducing the export duty of prawns, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also benefited the farmers associated with prawn farming.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, leaping from the 11th place, India has become 5th largest economy in the world. India is the second largest producer of mobiles in the world, third in start-ups and fourth in renewable energy. On the basis of all these achievements, Shri Modi has set a target of making India a $5 trillion economy. He said that during the rule of the previous government, terrorists from across the border used to enter India and attack and the government did not say anything. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi avenged the Uri and Pulwama attacks by eliminating the terrorists through surgical and air strikes. Shri Shah said that only Prime MinisterModi can make India prosperous and secure.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has done many things for the welfare of crores of people of this country. He added that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi provided gas cylinders to 13 crore houses, provided toilets for 10 crore houses, electricity to every household and health insurance of up to Rs. 5 lakh to every poor person through Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana. Shri Modi has made India safe by making 130 crore people safe from Covid19. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is providing free 5 kg food grains per person per month to crores of poor people of the country.