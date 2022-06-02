Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a high-level meeting today to review the preparedness to deal with flood situations in the country during the monsoon

New Delhi : In a big breaking, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a high-level meeting today to review the preparedness to deal with flood situations in the country during the monsoon, informed Ministry of Home Affairs.
