Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address National Conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in Chandigarh today.

Chief Ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, The Administrator of Chandigarh, Officers from the Border Security Force, National Investigation Agency and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as Anti Naxal Task Force chiefs of the respective States and Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) members will also be present at the conference.