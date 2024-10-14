Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Address IPS Probationers in New Delhi on 15 October 2024

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah will interact with the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers of 76 RR (2023 Batch) in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 October 2024. During the interaction, the probationary officers will share their training experiences with the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation.

Young police officers have an important role to play in fulfilling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. During the meeting, the probationary officers will also receive guidance from the Home Minister to deal with challenges related to the internal security of the country.

In the Indian Police Service 2023 batch, a total of 188 officer trainees including 54 women officers have completed the Basic Course Training Phase-1. After two weeks of training with various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) in Delhi, the IPS trainee officers will undergo 29 weeks of district practical training in their respective cadres.