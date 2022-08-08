Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attend ‘Amruta Utsav’ of The Prajatantra at Indoor Stadium to mark the 75th anniversary of the newspaper

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attend ‘Amruta Utsav’ of The Prajatantra at Indoor Stadium to mark the 75th anniversary of the newspaper; Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan and eminent Odia writer Padma Bhushan Pratibha Ray also grace the occasion.

CM Naveen Patnaik says glad to attend the 75th anniversary of venerable newspaper, Prajatantra. Congratulate the entire family of Prajatantra and wish the newspaper all the very best on reaching this milestone. Welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji to #Odisha who graced the occasion.

The role of media in a democratic society can hardly be overemphasised. It should endeavour to uphold our great cultural heritage and moral values; promote national integration and communal harmony. Media should discharge its duty without any fear or favour.

Media runs on the basis of people’s trust and should prioritise the real issues of people rather than politics. Media essentially should be the voice of people. Media being the voice of the people must reflect our democratic value system and take a neutral stand in every aspect of society.

India is led by a strong democratic value system. Our country stands tall on this foundational principle. Our democratic values have helped us to steer successfully through all the trials and tribulations in the course of these 75 glorious years.

Truth and non-violence are the cardinal principles that guided our freedom struggle. In the 75th year of Independence, let’s pledge together to preserve and strengthen these values in every sphere of society. Let the truth always prevail.